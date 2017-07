BRIDGEPORT, Conn (WTNH)

Connecticut’s largest city will move into freezing discretionary spending and hiring as the city awaits the state budget.

Mayor Joe Ganim announced the decision on Monday, citing that Governor Malloy’s interim budget proposal will leave Bridgeport short of $27 million dollars in municipal funding.

Ganim is reviewing all city departments, spending and possible budget cuts in an effort to offset the major shortfall from an anticipated state budget.