State beaches remain open despite budget woes

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We are just three days into the new fiscal year and state lawmakers were not able to reach a deal on a budget. Connecticut is not the only state unable to reach an agreement.

In Connecticut you can still enjoy state parks and beaches like Silver Sands Monday, despite the fact that Connecticut still does not have a state budget in place. Other states in the same position had to close their beaches.

A new fiscal year began Saturday for most states, including Connecticut. We are one of 11 that started off the year without a budget in place. Others include Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Jersey had to shut down all the state beaches, which is creating all kinds of problems this long holiday weekend. That is one worry we don’t have here.

A spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection telling News 8 last week that there are no plans to shut down Connecticut state parks and beaches. Many other state services will get cut.

The General Assembly failed to pass, or even vote on, a budget before the new fiscal year started. That means Governor Dannel Malloy is funding state government by executive order, and he has said he will have to slash funding. How long this will go on is still up in the air. House democrats have called for a vote on their budget plan for July 18th, the day after labor unions vote on a concessions package that will save the state a billion and a half dollars. Their plan also involved tax increases, so it may not pass on the first try, we will see.

For Monday and Tuesday, however, state parks and beaches are open as usual. It looks like a great beach day, so places like Hamonassett and Rocky Neck could fill up pretty quickly, so get there early for a parking spot.