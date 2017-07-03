State Police reminding residents to stay safe during 4th of July

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — While the 4th of July is a wonderful time to celebrate with family and friends, the holiday can also bring danger and tragedy.

State Police say it is a good time to remind you of the rules of the road. Police are telling drivers to never drink and drive and to designate a sober driver.

Authorities are asking drivers if they see someone on the roads who they suspect is drunk to call 911. That is a true emergency.

Police are also saying to always buckle up to keep your family safe.

“Seat belts save lives. Make it a rule with your family [that] the car doesn’t move until everyone is bucked,” explained State Trooper Kelly Grant.

There will be plenty of cars on the road this 4th of July holiday so ditch your cell phone. Don’t add on distractions and concentrate on the road.

Also, be sure to follow the move over law to allow emergency crews to do their work.

