Staying hydrated and protecting your skin in the sun

(WTNH)- Health and wellness expert Bianca Jade has some cool ways to stay in the safe zone this summer as temperatures rise. We’ve all been told hydration is important. We know it’s good for the skin, eliminates toxins from the body, helps maintain body weight, and we especially know how harmful dehydration can be to our health. However, it’s been reported that three in four people aren’t hydrating consistently. The fact is drinking plain water simply doesn’t cut it sometimes.Here’s some tips:

Refresh Your Water. For those who do not like the taste of plain water, flavor your water with lemon or for when fresh lemon isn’t an option, a crystallized citrus product like True Lemon. Think: fresh-squeezed taste but in convenient, portable packets. Comes in Lime and Grapefruit flavors too. Bianca will have already prepared waters for hosts to taste.

Reusable Water Bottles as an Accessory. Reusable water bottles have become the ‘I can’t leave home without it’ item of the summer. The best part is there are so many designs, colors, and patterns to choose from, making it easy to find one that fits your style. Bianca will have several “out of this world” cool bottles as props.

Facial Spray. Your face and head are closest to sun exposure and are the first to feel the brunt of a stifling hot day. Carrying around a facial mist or hydrator spray in your bag is a great idea to stay hydrated and keep your skin from becoming irritated.These sprays have a water base with nutrient-packed additives like rose water, coconut water, or hyaluronic acid to help calm skin and immediately boost hydration. You can even make your own.

SPF is a no brainer and the truth is we should really be wearing sun protection year round. Even if you’re applying a SPF on your face and body with UVA and UVB protection, it only lasts so long until you have to reapply.

Natural SPF is actually found in coconut oil. It has an SPF of about 6. So you might as well start using natural coconut oils as just a base moisturizer before you put on your more powerful SPF.

A more powerful SPF that you can actually wear makeup with is Eryfotona Actinica by ISDIN: It's a super light SPF of 50 which has zinc and vitamin E in it and is great for women over the age of 30 because you won't burn and get dreaded sun damage. Most importantly, you can actually apply your makeup on top of it!

Speaking of makeup, this SPF actually IS MAKEUP! Colorescience created this SPF 50 powder brush which comes in various skin shades. You can literally powder your face with SPF for extra protection and never have to worry about anything spilling out in your purse.