Suspect in custody following death at Berlin motel

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in custody after police say he murdered a man at a Berlin motel on Sunday.

State Police arrested Rahheem McDonald, 38, of Waterbury for the death of a Pratikkumar Jagani, 25, of Berlin. Jagani’s body was found at a the Days Inn Motel at 2387 Berlin Turnpike on Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was shot dead inside the room.

McDonald is being charged with Murder, Criminal Posession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm without a Permit, and other related charges.

He is currently in custody and is being held on unrelated charges. His bond has been set at $2 million.