Suspect in custody following death at Berlin motel

By Published: Updated:
File photo of Berlin Police

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in custody after police say he murdered a man at a Berlin motel on Sunday.

State Police arrested Rahheem McDonald, 38, of Waterbury for the death of a Pratikkumar Jagani, 25, of Berlin. Jagani’s body was found at a the Days Inn Motel at 2387 Berlin Turnpike on Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was shot dead inside the room.

Related Content: State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Berlin motel

McDonald is being charged with Murder, Criminal Posession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm without a Permit, and other related charges.

He is currently in custody and is being held on unrelated charges. His bond has been set at $2 million.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s