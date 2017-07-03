Torrington police search for suspect in elementary school graffiti

By Published:

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington police are looking for the suspects who they say vandalized a sign near a local elementary school.

On Sunday, police said someone had recently spray painted a swastika on a sign outside the Southwest Elementary School at 340 Litchfield Street. According to police the graffiti has since been taken down.

There is no word on any suspects at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

If you know anything or have any information, Torrington police want you to call them.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s