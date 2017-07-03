Torrington police search for suspect in elementary school graffiti

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington police are looking for the suspects who they say vandalized a sign near a local elementary school.

On Sunday, police said someone had recently spray painted a swastika on a sign outside the Southwest Elementary School at 340 Litchfield Street. According to police the graffiti has since been taken down.

There is no word on any suspects at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

If you know anything or have any information, Torrington police want you to call them.