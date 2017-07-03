Town of Newtown asks judge to throw out wrongful death suit

This December 2012 photo released by the Connecticut State Police on Friday, Dec. 27, 2013, shows a scene at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. (AP Photo/Connecticut State Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The town of Newtown, Connecticut, and its Board of Education are asking a judge to throw out an $11 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook shootings in December 2012.

The lawsuit, filed in state Superior Court in January 2015, alleges security measures at the school weren’t adequate when Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 first-graders and six educators. Among other things, it cites that classroom doors could not be locked from the inside.

The lawsuit was brought by the estates of 6-year-olds Noah Pozner and Jesse Lewis. The other victims’ parents aren’t part of the lawsuit.

In their June 30 motion for summary judgment, the town argues it has governmental immunity from such lawsuits and there is no basis to argue that school officials were negligent.

