(WTNH) — A tractor trailer truck crashed over a bridge embankment in Panama City and was left dangling over the edge.

The driver said it was drizzling when he hit a wet patch and lost control of the truck, sending it over the embankment.

It took four wreckers to pull the truck back onto the bridge. The bridge was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared, causing a massive traffic jam.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.