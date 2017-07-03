Waterbury still cleaning up from storms

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The fireworks came early this 4th of July weekend and Waterbury is still recovering.

Mother Nature put on a violent show in the skies Friday night with lightning, thunder and rain as a powerful storm soaked the Brass City. Some streets were flooded and throughout the city, downed trees did damage.

Some trees fell on the street, others on houses, on cars and garages, and even on a swimming pool.

On Monday, Waterbury Public Works crews were still busy dealing with the mess.

Some crews were busy directing traffic and removing trees off of Oranoke Road near Waterbury Country Club — the last part of the city crews had to get to.

They say it took a while because they had to wait to be given the green light due to dangerous wires near some of those trees and power poles.

“Yes. We’re on Oranoke Road right now,” said Mark Lombardo, Supervisor of Parks and Golf Courses for the city of Waterbury. “This was one of the last sites that EverSource and Frontier had to de-energize and restring the wires. There were several poles that had to be replaced. So, they did reopen the road this morning, which allowed our crews to come in.”

While Department of Public Works crews were busy clearing the streets, private tree cutting companies like Bellemare Tree Service had their workers busy cutting down tree branches and removing trees from yards. It wasn’t how they expected to spend their holiday weekend.

“Today’s supposed to be my day off,” said Terry McCann of Bellemare Tree Service.” I’ve been working all day.”

For the first time since the storm hit, all city roads are cleared of debris and back open. That’s good news, so is this — there are no reports of injuries.

But, Terry says a complete cleanup from the storm could take a while.

“There’s a lot of damage,” Terry said. “There’s going to be cleaning up for weeks.”