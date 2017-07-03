What’s Brewing: New crayon, cat cafe, and Top Gun sequel

(WTNH)-Teresa had a fun family weekend ahead of the fourth, celebrating Dante’s second birthday and spending some time on the water.

You’ll see a lot of red white a blue tomorrow and Crayola needs your help naming a new shade of blue! The crayon will replace the color dandelion in the box. Online voting is now underway on Crayola’s website.

The choices include “blue moon bliss”, “bluetiful”, “dreams come blue”, “reach for the stars” and “star spangled blue.” The voting is open until august 31-st.

An international coffee trend is making its way to Nashville. A couple is launching a cafe unlike any other in the city. It’s called the “Mewsic Kitty Cafe.” Customers can get their coffee, with a side of kitten cuddles.

And if it’s a good fit, you can even take both home. So far, the pop-up cafe has had five adoptions in just three days.

It’s official, the Top Gun sequel has a start date! Paramount has cleared “Top Gun: Maverick” for takeoff on July 12, 2019 which is 33 years and a couple of months after the original flew into pop culture history. Tom Cruise is set to return, this time as a flight instructor for a new generation of hot young pilots.