White House pays women 80 cents for every dollar paid to men

(CNN)– Women working in the White House earn an average salary of 80 cents for every dollar paid to their male colleagues, a CNN analysis found.

That’s a gender pay gap wider than the national average of 82 cents on the dollar, according to the Labor Department. The average salary among men working in the White House was nearly $104,000, according to an analysis of the White House’s annual report to Congress, which was released Friday. For women, it was about $83,000. That’s $21,000 less on average.

The disparity is primarily due to more women filling lower-ranking jobs. Half the men working at the White House make $95,000 or more annually, while half the women $70,100 or less. The top salary for permanent employees at the White House is $179,700. Among the 22 employees making that, only six are women.

The White House included the salaries of 18 staffers on loan from other departments in its annual report, but CNN removed them in doing its analysis.

Trump has not made the wage gap an issue, but his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump tweeted her support of closing the gender pay gap on April 4, writing “#EqualPayDay is a reminder that women deserve equal pay for equal work. We must work to close the gender pay gap!”

In terms of the number of employees working for the White House, the staff is almost evenly split, with about 47 percent of the 359 regular employees being female and 53 percent male.

As of 2015, the federal government gender pay gap was 11 percent, according to a report by the Office of Personnel Management.

CNN calculated the gender gap using employee names and research. To calculate average salary, three employees reporting no earnings, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, were excluded. The White House has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.