4th of July freebies and deals!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Independence Day and what’s a birthday celebration without some treats to go with it? We wouldn’t be able to beach and BBQ without the sacrifices of our military, which is why so many of these deals are for them, but there are a few places offering great deals for everyone!

If you have the 7-eleven app you can get a free ice cream sandwich. Today is the last day you can take advantage.

If the family needs flip-flops or sandals, K-Mart has a buy one get one for a dollar today.

Get a Frosty for less than a dollar! Wendy’s is having a special that gets you the ice cream treat for 50 cents.

Members of the Military get a free appetizer at the 99 restaurant. You need your military ID.

Military also get in for free at Mystic Aquarium and Blue Star Museums!

These are just a few perks. There are a few hundred more restaurants and retailers offering deals to our military. I’ll link you to even more of them on our website, wtnh.com.