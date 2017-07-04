4th of July Grilling Safety

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 4th of July is here and that means millions of people will be spending time outdoors and grilling.

So you might need to keep a few things in mind when you do turn your grill on.

Experts say to do the following:

  • Make sure your grill is pulled away from the house when it is being used so it does not melt the siding.
  • Remove any grease or food build up on the cooking surface because it can start a fire.
  • Remember that water and oil do not mix with grease.
  • Have a fire extinguisher that’s properly rated for application.
  • Make sure kids stay away from flames and hot surfaces.

