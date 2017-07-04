4th of July Grilling Safety

Related Coverage Safety tips for setting off fireworks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 4th of July is here and that means millions of people will be spending time outdoors and grilling.

So you might need to keep a few things in mind when you do turn your grill on.

Experts say to do the following:

Make sure your grill is pulled away from the house when it is being used so it does not melt the siding.

Remove any grease or food build up on the cooking surface because it can start a fire.

Remember that water and oil do not mix with grease.

Have a fire extinguisher that’s properly rated for application.

Make sure kids stay away from flames and hot surfaces.