(WTNH) — If you are heading out or back from 4th of July plans, many of you are probably wondering when you are likely to hit traffic.

AAA predicts that over 44 million Americans will travel more tan 50 miles from home during the holiday stretch.

Waze, the popular traffic app, anticipates the worst times to be on the road is between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on the 4th of July. Another difficult time to travel is between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. after many fireworks shows wrap up.