Americans spend more than $7 billion on food for cookouts and picnics

Related Coverage Beer’s ties with patriotism embraced during 4th of July

(WTNH) — That 4th of July barbecue may cost you.

The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend more than seven billion dollars on food for cookouts and picnics, spending an average of $73 per person.

After Americans eat all that food, the study finds that 44 percent of them will watch fireworks and another 14 percent will see a parade.

Related Content: Beer’s ties with patriotism embraced during 4th of July

No matter what you and your family do for the holiday, know that about 219 million others are also celebrating independence.