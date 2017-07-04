Ansonia Police investigate shooting, pursuit that ended in West Haven

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia Police are investigating after a shooting turned into a police chase through multiple towns on Tuesday.

Officers say at around 4:00 p.m., they received multiple 911 calls reporting that shots had been fired near North Main Street and Fourth Street in Ansonia. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a single gun shot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for what officials say are non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene described a black or dark-colored Honda leaving the scene of the shooting.

Derby Police attempted to stop a car matching the suspect car’s description. They ended up pursuing the car from Derby to West Haven where the car was involved in an accident. The driver of the car was the only person in the vehicle and was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries from the accident.

Officers found a handgun along the route of the pursuit.

The shooting is being investigated by the Detective Bureau and Patrol Division.

Police say they have not made any arrests, yet.

The names of the victim and suspect will not be released at this time, police say.