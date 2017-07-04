Beer’s ties with patriotism embraced during 4th of July

(WTNH) — You might crack open a beer on the 4th of July for fun, but it’s also patriotic.

During the Revolutionary War, beer was a part of soldiers’ daily lives. Troops in Boston received one quart of good spruce or malt beer as payment for their services. George Washington was also known to put down a few pints and serve them to his guests.

In 1862, President Lincoln signed legislation to tax beer to help finance the government during the Civil War.

Today, the beer industry supports more than 2.2 million jobs.