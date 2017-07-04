Big crowds expected for July 4th at campgrounds around the state

Related Coverage Connecticut beaches very busy on Monday

(WTNH) — Many people plan on celebrating the Fourth of July at campgrounds and state parks around Connecticut.

Hammonasset Beach State Park, for instance, has seen a steady stream of cars and campers over the long holiday weekend. A long line of cars was already formed by 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Another big crowd is expected for July 4th and park officials say they expect to hit full capacity of several areas by midday.

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 9 a.m.

Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester is full and closed to new vehicles as of 9 a.m.

Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 9:15 a.m.

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union is full and closed to new vehicles as of 9:20 a.m.

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 9:30 a.m.

Quaddick State Park in Thompson is full and closed to new vehicles as of 9:45 a.m.

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield has reached parking capacity and is closed to new vehicles as of 9:50 a.m.