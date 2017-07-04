Connecticut ski resort plans to open with synthetic surface

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut ski resort is planning to offer year-round skiing.

Powder Ridge in Middlefield says it will open a 500-foot run in August that features a “high-tech” surface that acts as artificial snow.

The resort also plans to open two tubing lanes covered in the same material, made by a Swiss company.

Sean Hayes, who runs the resort, says similar ski runs have been offered in Europe for years.

Hayes says skiers and snowboarders will be required to wear long pants and helmets. He also suggests leather gloves along with knee and elbow pads.

Hayes says they hope to expand the synthetic surface to the top of the mountain by next summer.

