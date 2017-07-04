Debris on I-91 Southbound causes traffic delays

By Published:
(Photo: LaSalle Blanks/WTNH)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With traffic already backed up across the state, incidents with debris on Interstate 91 in North Haven certainly didn’t help with congestion.

Emergency crews are cleaning up debris between I-91 Southbound in North Haven between Exits 8 and 9. That part of the highway was taken over by crews after some drivers hit debris that was sitting on the interstate.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says to expect some lane closures.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s