Debris on I-91 Southbound causes traffic delays

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With traffic already backed up across the state, incidents with debris on Interstate 91 in North Haven certainly didn’t help with congestion.

Emergency crews are cleaning up debris between I-91 Southbound in North Haven between Exits 8 and 9. That part of the highway was taken over by crews after some drivers hit debris that was sitting on the interstate.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says to expect some lane closures.