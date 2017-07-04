Declaration of Independence to be read at Trumbull Town Hall

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Trumbull is offering an opportunity for residents to understand what the 4th of July is really all about.

In celebration of the nation’s birthday, a free reading of the Declaration of Independence is being offered at Trumbull Town Hall. The historic portrayal is being put on by volunteers.

Event organizers say colonial costumes are not only allowed but encouraged.

The reading will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

