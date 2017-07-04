Driver who hit pedestrians at Logan Airport not being charged

Related Coverage Police: Boston airport crash injures 10 pedestrians

BOSTON (WTNH) — Massachusetts State Police have not charged the driver who hit a group of pedestrians at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Monday.

Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, that taxi driver plowed into a pedestrian area before crashing into a wall.

10 people were hurt in the incident with one being left in serious condition. Police have ruled out terrorism, saying they don’t believe the driver crashed on purpose.

“It does not appear at this time to be any indication that it was an intentional act, but more just a tragic accident,” explained Major Frank McGinn of Massachusetts State Police.

Police say the 56-year-old driver has no history of violations and is cooperating with investigators. They also say all the people he hit were fellow taxi cab drivers.