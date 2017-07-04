East Lyme accident closes lane on I-95

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A two car accident on I-95 has closed one lane on Tuesday.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, one lane has been closed as emergency crews work to clear the scene. The DOT is reporting heavy congestion that is being caused by the accident’s impact on the morning Independence Day traffic.

The accident happened between Exits 74 and 75 in the southbound lane.

Motor Vehicle Accident – EAST LYME #I95 South 0.30 miles beyond Exit 75 (US 1 (BOSTON POST RD)) at 7/4/2017 9:53:35 AM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) July 4, 2017

Connecticut State Police have not reported any injuries from the accident.