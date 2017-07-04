Firefighters battle barn fire at vineyard in Scotland

SCOTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters were called to battle a barn fire at a vineyard in Scotland on Tuesday night.

The fire happened at the Vineyard at Hillyland on Murphy Hill Road around 4:20 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one end of the barn. The fire has been put out.

Two fire fighters were transported to the hospital after suffering heat exhaustion. Officials say they will be okay and there were no other reported injuries.

According to fire officials, there was extensive damage the barn and the roof is no longer attached to the building.

The State Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating.

There is no word on what may have started the fire, and it remains under investigation.