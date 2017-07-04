Fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans

(WTNH) — While many have plans to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks on Tuesday, it is important to remember that some may not enjoy the noises the explosives make.

For some who risked their lives defending the freedom we celebrate today, the experience can be traumatic.

“It’s my anxiety and my depression, I’m trying to get away from the noise,” said Vietnam War veteran Richard Tincher.

The explosion of fireworks often triggers post traumatic stress, or PTSD, for war veterans. Some veterans say it is not just the noise, but even the smell that brings them back to the horrors of the battlefield.

Get to know your neighbors before you set off any fireworks this year, as one of them could be a veteran.

