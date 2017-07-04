Garage fire in Torrington spreads to multiple buildings

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews battled an early morning fire in Torrington on Tuesday.

According to officials, the fire began in a garage at 37 Albert Street. The flames then spread to a nearby garage at 27 Albert Street before reaching an apartment building at 257 South Main Street.

The fire spread onto the 2nd and 3rd floors of the apartment building, displacing one resident.

According to police, Albert Street between South Main Street and Wilson Street is closed.

There is no word on any injuries from the incident.