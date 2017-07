(WTNH) — You may be stuck in traffic, but at least you’ll be paying less for gas.

AAA says it’s been 12 years since gas prices were this low ahead of July 4th.

According to AAA, the national average is $2.23 per gallon, which is less than a month ago when prices were around $2.38 per gallon.

Of course here in Connecticut, we pay a little more for gas. The average in our state is $2.43 per gallon.