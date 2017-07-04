Hamburger eating contest held ahead of 4th of July

Related Coverage Hot dog eating contest competitors weigh-in one day ahead of event

(WTNH) — While hot dogs typically rule the day for eating contests on the 4th of July, another food was consumed in massive quantities over the weekend.

A little less famous but equally as impressive is the hamburger eating contest being held in Washington, D.C.

The event took place took kick off the holiday weekend as hundreds of burgers were consumed by competitors from all over.

The returning champ kept her title by putting back 21 hamburgers in 10 minutes.