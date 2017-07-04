Hamburger eating contest held ahead of 4th of July

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — While hot dogs typically rule the day for eating contests on the 4th of July, another food was consumed in massive quantities over the weekend.

A little less famous but equally as impressive is the hamburger eating contest being held in Washington, D.C.

The event took place took kick off the holiday weekend as hundreds of burgers were consumed by competitors from all over.

Related Content: Hot dog eating contest competitors weigh-in one day ahead of event

The returning champ kept her title by putting back 21 hamburgers in 10 minutes.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s