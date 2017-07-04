Independence Day brings beach crowds

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People waited in bumper to bumper traffic for over an hour to get to the beach on Tuesday.

Kimberly Hoang said, “I didn’t expect to wait this long. We thought coming around ten we would beat this.”

img 8193 Independence Day brings beach crowds

Some State parks and local parks hit full capacity by 9 o’clock Tuesday morning. Hammonasset, the larger of the parks, closed by noon and some people were turned away after the parking lots were full.

Veronica Delgado added, “I can’t believe that. We just went to Rocky Neck but there is no place, there is no place in rocky neck and then we realize that Hammonasset is a little bit bigger.”

People came from as far as New York and Massachusetts. Those who made it to the beach got an early start.

Related Content: Big crowds showing up for July 4th at campgrounds around the state

Sean Tores said, “the game plan was to get here bright and early. Get a good little spot and just hang out the whole day. Enjoy the sun and enjoy the weather.”

It was a day of lathering on sunscreen and playing games under the sun from catching football to Kan Jam.

Kids even braved the chilly ocean. Victoria Wiatrak added, “It’s very cold. It’s so cold.” Abby Royer said, “It’s definitely worth going in. But it is a little cold.”

Other kids looked for treasures.

Ella Anthony said, “Going in the water and trying to find stuff that people lost.” Family time was well spent under this Independence Day.

Keith Wiatrak said, “We both have the day off and it was a good day today, no humidity so I figured why not go to the beach.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s