Independence Day brings beach crowds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People waited in bumper to bumper traffic for over an hour to get to the beach on Tuesday.

Kimberly Hoang said, “I didn’t expect to wait this long. We thought coming around ten we would beat this.”

Some State parks and local parks hit full capacity by 9 o’clock Tuesday morning. Hammonasset, the larger of the parks, closed by noon and some people were turned away after the parking lots were full.

Veronica Delgado added, “I can’t believe that. We just went to Rocky Neck but there is no place, there is no place in rocky neck and then we realize that Hammonasset is a little bit bigger.”

People came from as far as New York and Massachusetts. Those who made it to the beach got an early start.

Sean Tores said, “the game plan was to get here bright and early. Get a good little spot and just hang out the whole day. Enjoy the sun and enjoy the weather.”

It was a day of lathering on sunscreen and playing games under the sun from catching football to Kan Jam.

Kids even braved the chilly ocean. Victoria Wiatrak added, “It’s very cold. It’s so cold.” Abby Royer said, “It’s definitely worth going in. But it is a little cold.”

Other kids looked for treasures.

Ella Anthony said, “Going in the water and trying to find stuff that people lost.” Family time was well spent under this Independence Day.

Keith Wiatrak said, “We both have the day off and it was a good day today, no humidity so I figured why not go to the beach.”