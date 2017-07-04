Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win titles in Nathan’s hot dog contest

Related Coverage Hamburger eating contest held ahead of 4th of July

(ABC News) — Joey Chestnut won his record 10th men’s title in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest by consuming an event-record and personal-best 72 dogs and buns in 10 minutes on Tuesday.

Miki Sudo also set a personal best by devouring 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her record fourth consecutive women’s title at the annual Fourth of July event.

Chestnut’s previous personal best was 70 dogs and buns, which he set last year.

Tuesday’s win was Chestnut’s second consecutive men’s title. Carmen Cincotti finished second by eating 62 dogs and buns.

Related Content: Hamburger eating contest held ahead of 4th of July

Michelle Lesco finished second in the women’s competition with 32 dogs and buns. Sonya “Black Widow” Thomas was third with 30 in the contest, which has been held at Coney Island, in New York, since 1972.

Sudo originally was credited with 36 hot dogs eaten until her total was adjusted to 41. Sudo’s previous personal best in the contest was 38 dogs, in both 2015 and 2016. Thomas holds the record with 45 in 2012.

Sudo and Thomas were tied for consecutive wins with three entering Tuesday’s event. Thomas won three straight from 2011-13. Before 2011, women’s eaters competed alongside men.