July 4th road rules

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hitting the road for the 4th of July was an unexpected easy drive for some on I-95 in New Haven near the Long Wharf Drive exits.

“It wasn’t bad,” said Tina Marie. “I’ve been stuck out here many times for hours coming from Old Lyme but this year has been nice.”

Connecticut State Police hope it stays that way. Last year, they issued close to 3,000 tickets during the 4th of July weekend. More than 1,200 of those tickets were for speeding. As day started to turn to night, traffic jams started to form on some of the side streets where many across the state were starting to gather — jockeying for good spots to watch the fireworks shows.

Marty Ness was one of many who traveled I-95 and got off on Long Wharf Drive to try to grab a good spot to watch the New Haven fireworks launch from across the water at Lighthouse Point.

“Oh it’s crazy on the side streets,” he said. Many people who tried to get into jammed-packed state parks during the day probably agree with him.

The popular traffic app WAZE says the worst traffic of the night will come between 10 and 11pm as people across the state leave all of those fireworks shows. And be careful if you hop back on the highway. State police will be out there with you conducting patrols — looking for drivers who are speeding or impaired. They want to keep things safe.

Last year during the 4th of July weekend in Connecticut, state police made 39 arrests for driving under the influence and investigated 315 crashes. There were two fatalities.