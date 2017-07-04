Kayaker from Barkhamsted transported to the hospital after capsizing

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Barkhamsted is recovering after she capsized her kayak in the Farmington River on Tuesday.

According to DEEP, at approximately 2:30 p.m., EnCon Police responded to a report of a kayaker who capsized her kayak in the white water of the West Branch of the Farmington River, which is adjacent to People’s State Forest.

After capsizing her kayak, the 52-year-old woman was assisted by a good Samaritan who was tubing on the river.

The good Samaritan helped the woman get to the shore. The kayaker was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, DEEP says.

There is no word on what kind of injuries the woman sustained. Officials have not released the kayaker’s name.