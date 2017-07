NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some good news for travelers during the 4th of July.

Most of the construction projects around the state have been put on hold for the holiday.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says there will be no lane closures because of construction or road maintenance. The hope is that this will help alleviate some of the traffic caused by the holiday.

The hold on the construction projects is expected to remain until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.