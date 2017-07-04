Man arrested for leaving young son alone in car

Related Coverage Senator Blumenthal announces bill to prevent child hot car deaths

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested for leaving a child under 12 years old alone in a motor vehicle.

According to the Connecticut Judicial Branch website, 38-year-old David Angeski was arrested Sunday by Stratford Police on the charge of leaving an unsupervised child under 12-years-old in a motor vehicle.

The Connecticut Post is reporting that Angeski, of Bridgeport, told police that he left his son in the vehicle while he went shopping to teach him a lesson.

The 7-year-old was found in a locked vehicle with the windows rolled up in the parking lot of C-Town on Boston Avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

At the time, the paper reports, the temperature was 86 degrees outside.

The CT Post says the boy was crying when police arrived. Angeski told police his son refused to go into the store so he left him for only a few minutes.

Witnesses told police the boy was alone in the car for closer to 20 minutes. The paper also reports that when police asked him why he left his child in the vehicle with the windows up and the air conditioning off, he replied “What did that matter?”

Angeski was released on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on July 10th.