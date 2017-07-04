More Americans incorporating beef into diet

WTNH.com staff Published:
Ground beef.

(WTNH) — As Americans fire up their grills for their 4th of July barbecues, they are throwing more beef onto the grills.

Thanks to lower prices and more disposable income, Americans are purchasing more beef from grocery stores.

The increase in beef consumption is also due to a guarded thumbs-up coming from the wellness community. The once maligned meat is now seen by many consumers as part of a well-balanced diet.

Related Content: Safety tips for grilling this holiday weekend

Americans ate about 55 pounds of beef in 2016, up slightly from 2015.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s