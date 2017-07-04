More Americans incorporating beef into diet

Related Coverage Safety tips for grilling this holiday weekend

(WTNH) — As Americans fire up their grills for their 4th of July barbecues, they are throwing more beef onto the grills.

Thanks to lower prices and more disposable income, Americans are purchasing more beef from grocery stores.

The increase in beef consumption is also due to a guarded thumbs-up coming from the wellness community. The once maligned meat is now seen by many consumers as part of a well-balanced diet.

Americans ate about 55 pounds of beef in 2016, up slightly from 2015.