New Milford Police search for person who may have drowned in Housatonic River

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Milford dive team is searching for someone who may have drowned in the Housatonic River on Tuesday afternoon.

New Milford police say their officers are out searching for the person, but they did not give an exact location where they are searching.

Police say the call came in around 3:00 p.m, but it is unclear what was stated in that call.

Officials have not released any further details about the person they are searching for.

