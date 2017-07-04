Operation Dry Water launched to make boating safer

Published:

(WTNH) — If heading out on the water is part of your plan for the 4th of July, expect lots of company with you, including police.

Operation Dry Water is aimed at making sure you enjoy yourself safely while on a boat.

The United States Coast Guard along with state and local police forces is beefing up patrols. You can expect to see random safety checks being performed.

Crews will be looking for people driving under the influence. Boat operators cannot have a blood alcohol level higher than .08.

