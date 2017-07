WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) — A picnic will be held at the White House for members of the military and their families on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in attendance for the 4th of July event. The picnic is expected to take place on the White House’s south lawn later in the day.

On Tuesday evening, the President and First Lady are set to watch the fireworks from the Truman Balcony. They will be accompanied by members of the military and White House staff.