Protecting children from too much sun exposure

(WTNH) — You should make sure your kids don’t get too much sun exposure on this 4th of July or this summer in general.

It can be tough to put sunscreen on them. Sometimes sitting still for some kids can be a challenge, but getting your child involved in the process can help.

“The thing I like best for the face are the sticks, those waxy sticks, especially for kids. You can hand it to the child and let them do it themselves. You can supervise and make sure they hit and then touch up any areas, but little kids love to smear things on themselves. So if you let them have an active role in it, they’ll be more likely to be agreeable,” said Dr. Melissa Piliang of the Cleveland Clinic.

Doctor Piliang says spray-on sunscreen works for children, too.

She says that if you can get your kids excited about putting sunscreen on at a young age, they’ll be more likely to keep that habit as they get older.

Here are some tips to help protect your kids and yourself from sun damage:

Use enough sunscreen. That means about one ounce for all exposed areas

Re-apply every one to two hours. Especially after being in the water

Wear a hat Make sure the brim is wide enough to protect your neck, face, ears and scalp

