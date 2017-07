NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a fun family event in the Elm City.

Hundreds of residents came out on Tuesday night to enjoy fireworks on the fourth of July.

“I come almost every year to the fireworks. It’s good to see everyone out here enjoying their time with their families and everything,” said Shantel Ratchford of New Haven.

It was truly a spectacular event for everyone.

If you missed the fireworks, you can watch them here: