Safety tips for setting off fireworks

(WTNH) — Fireworks are a big part of the Independence Day celebrations, but before you fire up in the park or the backyard, here’s some reminders about what you should and shouldn’t do.

The National Council on Fireworks Safety has released some tips to make sure you and your family have a safe 4th of July.

Make sure you are aware of local firework laws. In the state of Connecticut, only sparklers and fountains are legal, and must be purchased and used by people over the age of 16.

With that in mind, never let children light fireworks, no matter how small. Make sure there is a responsible adult on hand to supervise all activities.

If you have any pets, keep them inside. The loud booms of the fireworks can often cause anxiety for your household animals.

Don’t drink alcohol while lighting fireworks; save the cocktails for after the show.

Never relight a dud firework. Dispose of all fireworks by soaking them in water and dumping them in a metal brush can.