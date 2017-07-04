State Police 4th of July Statistics on the Roads

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)- Connecticut State Police are working hard to keep drivers safe this Fourth of July holiday. State Police say they’re using traditional and non-traditional patrol cars to crackdown on drunk driving, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding.

State Police say they’re Independence Day weekend crackdown started on June 30 at 12:01 a.m. Here’s where the statistics stand as of July 4 at 7:30 a.m.

Speeding Violations: 1,171

DUI Arrests: 53

Accidents: 367, 47 of them had injuries

State Police say so far there hasn’t been any fatal car accidents on the roads, they’re hoping to keep it that way throughout the rest of the holiday.