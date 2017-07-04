Tribe to host educational powwow, native dancers

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — Dancers from Native American tribes are gathering in Connecticut to take part in an educational powwow.

Thursday’s event is hosted by the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center.

There will be performances by more than 30 dancers dressed in full regalia and two drum groups, representing different tribes. Approximately a dozen dance styles will be showcased in individual, group, youth, traditional and contemporary performances.

An emcee will give the audience a detailed explanation of the significance behind each dance, dress and song.

Native works of art will be available for sale, including clothing, jewelry, baskets and pottery. Visitors can also taste Native cuisine prepared by chef Sherry Pocknett, who is a descendant of the Mashpee Wampanoags.