Tribe to host educational powwow, native dancers

By Published:

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — Dancers from Native American tribes are gathering in Connecticut to take part in an educational powwow.

Thursday’s event is hosted by the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center.

There will be performances by more than 30 dancers dressed in full regalia and two drum groups, representing different tribes. Approximately a dozen dance styles will be showcased in individual, group, youth, traditional and contemporary performances.

An emcee will give the audience a detailed explanation of the significance behind each dance, dress and song.

Native works of art will be available for sale, including clothing, jewelry, baskets and pottery. Visitors can also taste Native cuisine prepared by chef Sherry Pocknett, who is a descendant of the Mashpee Wampanoags.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s