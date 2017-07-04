Trump, Putin to hold their 1st meeting on Friday

Related Coverage Russia lists agenda for Putin’s meeting with Trump

(ABC) — President Donald Trump will hold an official meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Friday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

According to a spokesperson for the White House, the Trump-Putin engagement will be a “normal bilateral meeting.”

The White House has not released details on what Trump will discuss with his Russian counterpart.

Dimitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, told reporters that it will be a “full-fledged, seated” meeting.

Related Content: Russia lists agenda for Putin’s meeting with Trump

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian state news agency Tass that Russia hopes to have a “rather detailed, in-depth discussion” with Trump.

Asked if a news conference will follow the meeting, Ushakov said, “Only talks are planned.”

Trump’s national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster told reporters last week that there’s “no specific agenda.”

“It’s really going to be whatever the president wants to talk about,” he said.

The Kremlin released a statement Monday in which it said Putin will demand the return of two diplomatic compounds seized by the United States in 2016 under orders by then-President Obama after Russia’s interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump and Putin have spoken over the phone three times since Trump took office; this will be their first face-to-face meeting.

A special counsel and congressional investigators are currently examining whether members of Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian officials before the 2016 election.