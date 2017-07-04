One pedestrian dies, another has serious injuries after being struck by vehicle on Route 44 in Pomfret

POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Pomfret on Tuesday night.

According to a Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications dispatcher, it happened on on Mashamoquet Road along Route 44. Route 44 is now closed.

Officials have not released the identities of the two pedestrians who were hit.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.

