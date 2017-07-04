One pedestrian dies, another has serious injuries after being struck by vehicle on Route 44 in Pomfret

POMFRET, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Pomfret on Tuesday night.

According to a Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications dispatcher, it happened on on Mashamoquet Road along Route 44. Route 44 is now closed.

POMFRET #VehicleCrash v. Peds. 567 Mashamoquet Rd. (Rt. 44) 1 Fatality & 1 Transported w/ Serious Injuries – Rt. 44 CLOSED — QVEC-911 (@QVEC911) July 4, 2017

Officials have not released the identities of the two pedestrians who were hit.

