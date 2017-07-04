Woman suffers severe injuries after pit bull attack in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was attacked by a pit bull in New Haven on Tuesday.

According to city officials, the woman is 78-years-old and suffered severe injuries to her head, neck and throat in the attack. Officials tell News 8 that the woman was conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

She is currently in surgery in serious condition, officials say.

Police have not released the woman’s identity. There is also no word on where the dog is currently.

