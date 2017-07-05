4 people hurt in South Windsor crash

By Published:
(Facebook/South Windsor Fire Department)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people were hurt in a crash in South Windsor on Wednesday morning, according to the fire department.

Fire officials say the three-car crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Route 5 (John Fitch Boulevard) and Chapel Road. They say the intersection was never fully closed, but reduced for about an hour. All cars have been removed and traffic is fully open again.

Authorities say four people were taken to the with injuries that are not life-threatening. Their names have not been released.

