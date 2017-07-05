8 ways to take control of your finances

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– We are now more than halfway through the year. If you wanted to improve your finances in 2017, it’s not too late! We are stretching your dollar with 8 ways to take control of your money. Consumer expert Clark Howard put together a great list that can help you put more money in your pocket. We are highlighting eight that can apply to just about everyone!

Here are a few ideas! First, cancel a subscription. Decide whether it’s a magazine or video streaming service you simply are not using and nix it from your budget. That right there will free up money.

Negotiate a better deal for yourself. Call your cable or credit card companies. Ask for a lower interest rate or cheaper package. If you call more than one, you’re likely to get at least one of them to play ball. After all, they all want to keep their customers happy in a world where there’s so much competition.

Sell old stuff. You’ve been meaning to clean out those closets. You can get cash money back online or in consignment shops.

Transfer a high-interest debt. It’s great to take advantage of a transfer that will give you 0% APR for 6-12 months!

Make an extra payment toward that debt.

Increase your 401k contributions.

Also, invest your spare change. There are a number of apps that will round up your expenditures and safe the loose change for you! It adds up!

Check your billing statements and credit report often! You never know how often you’re paying for mistakes when you don’t even check!