9 people arrested in narcotics sweep in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nine people are facing charges after a narcotics sweep in Middletown.

Middletown Police Department’s Narcotics Unit has focused on illegal sale and possession of narcotics, controlled substances and other related organized criminal activities.

From April through June of this year, the Narcotics Unit conducted controlled purchases of illicit drugs from suspected dealers in Middletown’s north end. Officers say numerous street level drug dealers were identified during previous surveillance and were the targets of this investigation.

Police say as a result of their investigation, ten individuals were targeted and 15 arrest warrants were issued. While officers were executing the arrest warrants, some of the targeted individuals were also found to be in possession of narcotics.

42-year-old Kelwood White was arrested and charged with conspiracy to sell narcotics and conspiracy to sell narcotics within 1500 feet of a school zone. White’s bond is $150,000.

40-year-old Olga Scharborough was arrested and is being charged with possession of narcotics, conspiracy to sell narcotics and conspiracy to sell narcotics within 1500 feet of a school zone. Scharborough’s bond is $150,000.

51-year-old Troyd Hunter was arrested and is being charged with possession of narcotics, sale of narcotics and sale of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school zone. Hunter’s bond is $200,000.

33-year-old Keyon Belfrey was arrested and is being charged with two counts of possession of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school zone and two counts of sale of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school zone. Belfrey’s bond is $300,000.

26-year-old Jose Ramos was arrested and is being charged with three counts of possession of narcotics, two counts of sale of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school zone, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ramos’s bond is $450,000.

24-year-old Denzel Teart was arrested and is being charged with two counts of possession of narcotics and two counts of sale of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school zone. Teart’s bond is $300,000.

22-year-old Jiquane Collins was arrested and is being charged with possession of narcotics and sale of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school zone. Collins’s bond is $150,000.

19-year-old Geoffrey Rios was arrested and is being charged with possession of narcotics and sale of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school zone. Rios’s bond is $150,000.

47-year-old Luis Ramos was arrested and is being charged with two counts of possession of narcotics and two counts of sale of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school zone. Ramos’s bond is $300,000.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.