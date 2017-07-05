Animal shelters say July 5th one of busiest days

Related Coverage Police tips to keep pets safe during Fourth of July holiday

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Animal shelters say the day after the fourth, the fifth of July, is one of the busiest days of the year for them. This is because fireworks spook the animals, often into running away.

More fireworks are planned this month so the Ridgefield Fire Department released the following, helpful tips:

It is best to keep your furry friends inside during fireworks.

Set up a safe space for them to go when they get nervous.

Keep windows and curtains closed to minimize sound and flashing lights.

If your pet does go missing make sure to contact your local animal shelter.